First Financial Corporation Q3 Income Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Financial Corporation (THFF) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $20.76 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $8.74 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.8% to $54.60 million from $47.17 million last year.

First Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.76 Mln. vs. $8.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $54.60 Mln vs. $47.17 Mln last year.

