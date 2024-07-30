Is First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF). THFF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.47, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.04. Over the last 12 months, THFF's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.61 and as low as 7.10, with a median of 8.37.

Investors should also recognize that THFF has a P/B ratio of 1.05. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.13. Within the past 52 weeks, THFF's P/B has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.79, with a median of 0.86.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. THFF has a P/S ratio of 1.9. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.95.

Finally, investors should note that THFF has a P/CF ratio of 8.74. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. THFF's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.92. Within the past 12 months, THFF's P/CF has been as high as 8.74 and as low as 4.96, with a median of 6.19.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that First Financial Corporation Indiana is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, THFF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

