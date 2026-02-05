First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been First Financial Corp. (THFF). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 12.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $69.21 in the previous session. First Financial Corp. has gained 12% since the start of the year compared to the 1.8% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 11.1% return for the Zacks Banks - Midwest industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 3, 2026, First Financial Corp. reported EPS of $1.81 versus consensus estimate of $1.69.

Valuation Metrics

While First Financial Corp. has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

First Financial Corp. has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 10.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.9X versus its peer group's average of 11.4X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, First Financial Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if First Financial Corp. fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though First Financial Corp. shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

