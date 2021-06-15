First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased THFF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.92% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of THFF was $44.45, representing a -5.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $47 and a 48.07% increase over the 52 week low of $30.02.

THFF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). THFF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.99. Zacks Investment Research reports THFF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.45%, compared to an industry average of 19.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the THFF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

