First Financial Corporation Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its yearly results last week. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 2.8% short of analyst estimates at US$183m, and statutory earnings of US$4.02 per share missed forecasts by 8.6%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on First Financial after the latest results.

NasdaqGS:THFF Earnings and Revenue Growth February 3rd 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from First Financial's three analysts is for revenues of US$194.2m in 2022, which would reflect a satisfactory 6.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$4.12, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$194.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.12 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$47.50. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic First Financial analyst has a price target of US$48.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$47.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the First Financial's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 6.1% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 7.6% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 5.0% annually. It's clear that while First Financial's revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$47.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on First Financial. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple First Financial analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

