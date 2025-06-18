First Financial Corporation Declares 51 Cents Per Share Dividend Payable July 15, 2025

First Financial Corporation announces a 51-cent dividend payable July 15, 2025, to shareholders on record by July 1, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

First Financial Corporation has announced a dividend of 51 cents per share, which will be paid on July 15, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of the close of business on July 1, 2025. The corporation serves as the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., operating in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. For further details, interested parties can contact Rodger A. McHargue at the provided phone number.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a dividend of 51 cents per share demonstrates the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The scheduled payment date of July 15, 2025, provides a clear timeline for investors, enhancing transparency and investor confidence.

The company's continued ability to issue dividends suggests a stable financial position, which can attract potential investors.

Potential Negatives

Declaration of a dividend might indicate limited reinvestment into growth opportunities, potentially signaling stagnation in the company's expansion plans.

FAQ

When will the dividend for First Financial Corporation be paid?

The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2025.

What is the amount of the declared dividend?

The declared dividend is 51 cents per share.

Who is eligible to receive the dividend?

Shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2025, are eligible.

In which states does First Financial Corporation operate?

First Financial Corporation operates in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia.

Who can I contact for more information about the dividend?

For more information, contact Rodger A. McHargue at (812) 238-6000.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$THFF Insider Trading Activity

$THFF insiders have traded $THFF stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ALLEN FRANKLIN (CHIEF LENDING OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $57,783 and 1 sale selling 1,100 shares for an estimated $56,881 .

and 1 sale selling 1,100 shares for an estimated . JAMES O MCDONALD has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $101,450 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM CURTIS BRIGHTON has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $97,988 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM RANDOLPH KRIEBLE has made 3 purchases buying 440 shares for an estimated $21,160 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK JASON SR BLADE purchased 202 shares for an estimated $9,916

SUSAN M JENSEN has made 5 purchases buying 196 shares for an estimated $9,862 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$THFF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $THFF stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TERRE HAUTE, Ind., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors of First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) have declared a dividend of 51 cents per share payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business July 1, 2025.





First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia.





For more information contact:





Rodger A. McHargue at (812) 238-6000



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.