First Financial Corporation Announces Rise In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - First Financial Corporation (THFF) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $19.80 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $18.41 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $77.95 million from $73.03 million last year.

First Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.80 Mln. vs. $18.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.67 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $77.95 Mln vs. $73.03 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.