First Financial Corp. (THFF) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Headquartered in Terre Haute, First Financial Corp. (THFF) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 26.33% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.51 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.5%. In comparison, the Banks - Midwest industry's yield is 3.2%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.49%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.04 is up 51.1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, First Financial Corp. has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 17.41%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. First Financial Corp.'s current payout ratio is 39%, meaning it paid out 39% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for THFF for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $6.34 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 58.50%.

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that THFF is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

