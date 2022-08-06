First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.17

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of October to $0.17. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.5%.

First Financial Bankshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, First Financial Bankshares has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on First Financial Bankshares' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 38%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 6.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 41%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:FFIN Historic Dividend August 6th 2022

First Financial Bankshares Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.24 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.68. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that First Financial Bankshares has been growing its earnings per share at 15% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for First Financial Bankshares' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like First Financial Bankshares' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 6 First Financial Bankshares analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is First Financial Bankshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.