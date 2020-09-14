Dividends
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FFIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.18, the dividend yield is 1.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFIN was $29.18, representing a -19.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.45 and a 40.97% increase over the 52 week low of $20.70.

FFIN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FFIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.26. Zacks Investment Research reports FFIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.92%, compared to an industry average of -13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FFIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FFIN as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 5.83% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FFIN at 2.52%.

