First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FFIN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFIN was $49.77, representing a -0.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.95 and a 140.43% increase over the 52 week low of $20.70.

FFIN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FFIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.42. Zacks Investment Research reports FFIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.41%, compared to an industry average of 16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFIN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FFIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FFIN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 70.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FFIN at 2.44%.

