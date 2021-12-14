First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FFIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FFIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.66, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFIN was $50.66, representing a -7.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $55 and a 47.8% increase over the 52 week low of $34.28.

FFIN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FFIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports FFIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.27%, compared to an industry average of 28%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ffin Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FFIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FFIN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 10.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FFIN at 2.63%.

