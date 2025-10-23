First Financial Bankshares Inc. Reveals Decline In Q3 Income, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $52.27 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $55.31 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.6% to $127.00 million from $107.11 million last year.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.27 Mln. vs. $55.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $127.00 Mln vs. $107.11 Mln last year.

