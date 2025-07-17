First Financial Bankshares Inc. Q2 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $66.66 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $52.49 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66.66 Mln. vs. $52.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.37 last year.

