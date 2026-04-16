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First Financial Bankshares Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

April 16, 2026 — 10:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $71.54 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $61.35 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $166.89 million from $149.02 million last year.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $71.54 Mln. vs. $61.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $166.89 Mln vs. $149.02 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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