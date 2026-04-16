First Financial Bankshares Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $71.54 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $61.35 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $166.89 million from $149.02 million last year.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $71.54 Mln. vs. $61.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $166.89 Mln vs. $149.02 Mln last year.

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