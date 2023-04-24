First Financial Bankshares (FRA:FI6) Price Target Decreased by 5.14% to 30.78

The average one-year price target for First Financial Bankshares (FRA:FI6) has been revised to 30.78 / share. This is an decrease of 5.14% from the prior estimate of 32.45 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.76 to a high of 34.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.01% from the latest reported closing price of 27.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Financial Bankshares. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FI6 is 0.17%, a decrease of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 91,758K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,129K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,061K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FI6 by 22.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,009K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,788K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FI6 by 24.04% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,491K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,438K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FI6 by 22.70% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,464K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,271K shares, representing a decrease of 23.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FI6 by 99.97% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,006K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,834K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FI6 by 20.98% over the last quarter.

