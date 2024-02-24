First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Price Target Increased by 8.78% to 32.84

The average one-year price target for First Financial Bankshares (NasdaqGS:FFIN) has been revised to 32.84 / share. This is an increase of 8.78% from the prior estimate of 30.19 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.31 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.97% from the latest reported closing price of 31.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Financial Bankshares. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIN is 0.13%, an increase of 18.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.52% to 114,653K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIN is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Financial Bankshares holds 18,270K shares representing 12.80% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,245K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,240K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIN by 8.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,015K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,940K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIN by 11.95% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,747K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,615K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIN by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,720K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,776K shares, representing an increase of 25.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIN by 21.31% over the last quarter.

First Financial Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.