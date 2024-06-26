First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

First Financial Bankshares in Focus

Headquartered in Abilene, First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -6.4% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.18 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.54%. In comparison, the Banks - Southwest industry's yield is 0.74%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.6%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.72 is up 1.4% from last year. Over the last 5 years, First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 10.95%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, First Financial's payout ratio is 51%, which means it paid out 51% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

FFIN is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $1.48 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 6.47%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, FFIN is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

