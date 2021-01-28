Markets
First Financial Bancorp. Q4 Profit Edges Down

(RTTNews) - First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) reported that its fourth-quarter net income was $48.3 million or $0.49 per share, compared to $48.7 million or $0.49 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net interest income for the quarter was $118.47 million compared to $118.90 million in the prior year. Total non-interest income rose to $61.52 million from $36.77 million in the previous year.

In addition, First Financial's board has authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2021.

