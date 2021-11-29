First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that FFBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.88, the dividend yield is 3.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFBC was $23.88, representing a -10.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.62 and a 49.44% increase over the 52 week low of $15.98.

FFBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FFBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports FFBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.78%, compared to an industry average of 29.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ffbc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

