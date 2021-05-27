First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that FFBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.02, the dividend yield is 3.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFBC was $25.02, representing a -6.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.62 and a 121.81% increase over the 52 week low of $11.28.

FFBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FFBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.77. Zacks Investment Research reports FFBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.71%, compared to an industry average of 18.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FFBC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FFBC as a top-10 holding:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISMD with an increase of 22.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FFBC at 0.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.