First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that FFBC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFBC was $23.69, representing a -1.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $24 and a 118.74% increase over the 52 week low of $10.83.

FFBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FFBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.58. Zacks Investment Research reports FFBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.4%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FFBC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FFBC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYT with an increase of 59.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FFBC at 10000%.

