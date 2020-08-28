First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FFBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FFBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.29, the dividend yield is 6.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFBC was $14.29, representing a -45.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.19 and a 31.95% increase over the 52 week low of $10.83.

FFBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FFBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.67. Zacks Investment Research reports FFBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -32.94%, compared to an industry average of -20.5%.

