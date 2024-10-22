First Financial Bancorp reports Q3 EPS 74c, consensus 91c

The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was 3.78% compared to the 3.74% reported at September 30, 2023. On a linked quarterly basis, the net interest margin increased 21 basis points from 3.57% at June 30, 2024.

