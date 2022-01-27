First Financial Bancorp Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $46.9 million or $0.50 per share, down from $48.3 million or $0.49 per share last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

The company said its net interest margin was 3.23% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, in line with expectations, and non-interest income of $45.7 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.