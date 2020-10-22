First Financial Bancorp Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $41.5 million or $0.42 per share, compared to $50.9 million or $0.51 per share last year.

Net interest income dropped 7.7% to $112.2 million from $121.5 million last year. Non-interest income gained 49.4% to $49.5 million from $33.1 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.37 per share on revenues of $155.52 million for the quarter.

