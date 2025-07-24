First Financial Bancorp Q2 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $70.00 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $60.81 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $245.90 million from $252.72 million last year.

First Financial Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $70.00 Mln. vs. $60.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $245.90 Mln vs. $252.72 Mln last year.

