First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.23

First Financial Bancorp.'s (NASDAQ:FFBC) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.23 per share on 15th of December. The dividend yield will be 3.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

First Financial Bancorp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, First Financial Bancorp was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

EPS is set to fall by 12.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 52%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGS:FFBC Historic Dividend November 25th 2021

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from US$0.40 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.7% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. First Financial Bancorp might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

We Could See First Financial Bancorp's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that First Financial Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 9.6% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like First Financial Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for First Financial Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.