First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.23

First Financial Bancorp.'s (NASDAQ:FFBC) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.23 per share on 15th of December. This makes the dividend yield 3.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

First Financial Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by First Financial Bancorp's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 12.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 52%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGS:FFBC Historic Dividend October 31st 2021

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.92. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.7% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. First Financial Bancorp might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. First Financial Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.6% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

First Financial Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for First Financial Bancorp (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

