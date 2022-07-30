First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.23

The board of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.23 per share on the 15th of September. This makes the dividend yield 4.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

First Financial Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

First Financial Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but First Financial Bancorp's payout ratio of 43% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 8.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:FFBC Historic Dividend July 30th 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.48, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.7% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

First Financial Bancorp Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that First Financial Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 6.8% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Our Thoughts On First Financial Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think First Financial Bancorp is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for First Financial Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

