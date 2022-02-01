First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.23

The board of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.23 per share on the 15th of March. This makes the dividend yield 3.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

First Financial Bancorp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, First Financial Bancorp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 13.1% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 52%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NasdaqGS:FFBC Historic Dividend February 1st 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.48, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.7% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

First Financial Bancorp Could Grow Its Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see First Financial Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 8.5% a year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like First Financial Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think First Financial Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for First Financial Bancorp (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

