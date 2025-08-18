First FDA-Cleared Blood Test For Alzheimer's Diagnosis Now Available In The U.S.

(RTTNews) - The first FDA-cleared blood test that aids in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease has been launched by Labcorp (LH), a global life sciences and healthcare company.

The test, named Lumipulse pTau-217/Beta Amyloid 42 Ratio, is intended for adults aged 50 years and older presenting at a specialized care setting with signs and symptoms of cognitive decline. It is not intended for screening or use as a stand-alone diagnostic tool, and results must be interpreted along with other relevant medical data of the patient. Once ordered, patients can complete the blood draw in a healthcare provider's office or any of Labcorp's Patient Service Centers (PSCs) nationwide, the company noted.

Developed by Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc., the test showed strong accuracy in clinical studies, correctly identifying individuals with the condition 92% of the time and correctly ruling it out 97% of the time.

LH has traded in a range of $209.38 to $283.47 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $270.38, down 0.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.