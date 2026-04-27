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First Farmers And Merchants Corporation Profit Rises In Q1

April 27, 2026 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - First Farmers and Merchants Corporation (FFMH) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.462 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $4.461 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Farmers and Merchants Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $5.482 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.462 Mln. vs. $4.461 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.10 last year.

This rise in net income was primarily due to growth in net interest income and a decrease in provision expense for credit losses.

Net interest income increased to $14.8 million from $12.6 million in the first quarter of the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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