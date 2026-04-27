First Farmers And Merchants Corporation Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - First Farmers and Merchants Corporation (FFMH) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.462 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $4.461 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Farmers and Merchants Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $5.482 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.462 Mln. vs. $4.461 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.10 last year.

This rise in net income was primarily due to growth in net interest income and a decrease in provision expense for credit losses.

Net interest income increased to $14.8 million from $12.6 million in the first quarter of the previous year.

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