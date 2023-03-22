First Ever Bitcoin Themed PEZ Dispenser Officially Launches

The PEZ dispenser with a Bitcoin design has released in a limited-edition run of 30,000 units.

A Bitcoin-themed PEZ dispenser has officially launched.

Only 30,000 units will be produced.

The scarcity of units is meant to both mirror the scarcity of bitcoin and create the first Bitcoin-themed candy collectible.

The world’s first Bitcoin-themed PEZ dispenser has launched for a limited-edition run, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

ProSnacktive Sales, a newly formed family-owned business, launched the product exclusively on Walmart Marketplace. The company is producing a hard limit of 30,000 units, mirroring the hard money scarcity of bitcoin.

“We believe the future is bright for Bitcoin, and that is one of the main reasons we pursued this project,” said Chris Coradini, owner of ProSnacktive Sales LLC. “It’s a fun way to promote Bitcoin and leave a long-lasting impression with all crypto, collectible, and candy enthusiasts alike! And yes, bitcoin was used to help fund this project!”

While the markets are suffering a downturn and news of acquisitions, liquidation events and volatile prices crowd investors’ screens, ProSnacktive intends for this product to be a well-deserved break from the market madness.

The company noted that while these PEZ dispensers might not need to be HODLed quite as tightly as one’s bitcoin, they still might be worth holding onto as a collectible. One local Connecticut resident and PEZ collector is already excited for the product launch.

“It’s awesome to hear that Bitcoin was adopted as a custom PEZ design,” local Connecticut resident Phil Grimaldi said. “I’m definitely going to be buying more Bitcoin before the dispenser goes on sale. I hope I am lucky enough to get one. PEZ and Bitcoin to the moon!

