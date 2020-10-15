First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (FSLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 16, 2020

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (FSLF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FSLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FSLF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.97, the dividend yield is 7.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSLF was $12.97, representing a -16.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.61 and a 46.58% increase over the 52 week low of $8.85.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSLF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.