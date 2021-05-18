First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (FSLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (FSLF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that FSLF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.64, the dividend yield is 5.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSLF was $14.64, representing a -0.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.75 and a 25.24% increase over the 52 week low of $11.69.

