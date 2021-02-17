First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (FSLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (FSLF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that FSLF the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.32, the dividend yield is 5.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSLF was $14.32, representing a -8.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.57 and a 61.83% increase over the 52 week low of $8.85.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSLF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.