First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (FSLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (FSLF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FSLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.76, the dividend yield is 6.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSLF was $13.76, representing a -11.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.61 and a 55.5% increase over the 52 week low of $8.85.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSLF Dividend History page.

