First Eagle Investment Management Increases Position in Royal Gold (RGLD)

Fintel reports that First Eagle Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.58MM shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD). This represents 5.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.51MM shares and 5.35% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.16% and an increase in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.67% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Royal Gold is $134.58. The forecasts range from a low of $93.19 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.67% from its latest reported closing price of $126.17.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Gold is $654MM, an increase of 3.19%. The projected annual EPS is $3.87, an increase of 0.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Gold. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGLD is 0.27%, a decrease of 2.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.28% to 68,130K shares. The put/call ratio of RGLD is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,299K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,804K shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,992K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,857K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 0.67% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 3,610K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,979K shares, representing an increase of 17.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 14.54% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 3,368K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,478K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 0.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,956K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,936K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Royal Gold Declares $0.38 Dividend

On November 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 5, 2023 received the payment on January 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $126.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.13%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Royal Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Royal Gold Inc. provides investors exposure to precious metals without many of the risks of investing in traditional precious metal producers.

