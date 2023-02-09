First Eagle Investment Management Increases Position in National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Fintel reports that First Eagle Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 37.17MM shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV). This represents 9.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 34.05MM shares and 8.72% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.17% and an increase in total ownership of 0.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.09% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Oilwell Varco is $26.20. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.09% from its latest reported closing price of $23.37.

The projected annual revenue for National Oilwell Varco is $8,344MM, an increase of 15.30%. The projected annual EPS is $1.15, an increase of 189.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 758 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Oilwell Varco. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOV is 0.32%, a decrease of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.17% to 447,652K shares. The put/call ratio of NOV is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 29,569K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,321K shares, representing a decrease of 19.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 4.14% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 26,905K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,758K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 36.06% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 22,003K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,243K shares, representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 2.18% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 16,051K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,882K shares, representing a decrease of 11.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 28.70% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 15,764K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,661K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 81.28% over the last quarter.

National Oilwell Varco Declares $0.05 Dividend

On August 17, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022 received the payment on September 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $23.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.92%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 2.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=165).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

NOV Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV's deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

