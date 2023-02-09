First Eagle Investment Management Increases Position in Flowserve (FLS)

Fintel reports that First Eagle Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.01MM shares of Flowserve Corp (FLS). This represents 8.42% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 10.79MM shares and 8.28% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.04% and an increase in total ownership of 0.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.94% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flowserve is $34.77. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 0.94% from its latest reported closing price of $34.45.

The projected annual revenue for Flowserve is $3,928MM, an increase of 12.37%. The projected annual EPS is $1.73, an increase of 168.59%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 624 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flowserve. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLS is 0.21%, an increase of 12.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 161,214K shares. The put/call ratio of FLS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,650K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,277K shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 87.07% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 7,892K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 6,546K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,906K shares, representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 6,433K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,488K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 5,510K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,604K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 15.82% over the last quarter.

Flowserve Declares $0.20 Dividend

On December 12, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $34.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.14%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 4.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Flowserve Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flowserve Corp. is one of the world's leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.