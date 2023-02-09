First Eagle Investment Management Increases Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU)

Fintel reports that First Eagle Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.39MM shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU). This represents 7.95% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 28.13MM shares and 7.61% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.47% and an increase in total ownership of 0.34% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.89% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compania Cervecerias Unidas is $16.03. The forecasts range from a low of $12.00 to a high of $20.97. The average price target represents an increase of 5.89% from its latest reported closing price of $15.14.

The projected annual revenue for Compania Cervecerias Unidas is $2,916,169MM, an increase of 5.45%. The projected annual EPS is $414.90, an increase of 5.76%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compania Cervecerias Unidas. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 6.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCU is 0.23%, an increase of 5.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 53,559K shares. The put/call ratio of CCU is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mawer Investment Management holds 10,736K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,456K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCU by 16.09% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 9,393K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Discerene Group holds 2,581K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares, representing an increase of 71.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCU by 220.95% over the last quarter.

ECH - iShares MSCI Chile ETF holds 2,413K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,237K shares, representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCU by 15.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,791K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing an increase of 48.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCU by 46.20% over the last quarter.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CCU is a multi-category beverage company with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. CCU is one of the largest players in each one of the beverage categories in which it participates in Chile, including beer, soft drinks, mineral and bottled water, nectar, wine and pisco, among others. CCU is the second-largest brewer in Argentina and also participates in the cider, spirits and wine industries. In Uruguay and Paraguay, the Company is present in the beer, mineral and bottled water, soft drinks and nectar categories. In Bolivia, CCU participates in the beer, water, soft drinks and malt beverage categories. In Colombia, the Company participates in the beer industry. The Company's principal licensing, distribution and / or joint venture agreements include Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., PepsiCo Inc., Seven-up International, Schweppes Holdings Limited, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Pernod Ricard Chile S.A., Promarca S.A. (Watt's) and Coors Brewing Company.

