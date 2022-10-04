First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Climbs On News Of Acquisition By Crescent Capital

(RTTNews) - Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (FCRD) are rallying more than 33% Tuesday morning after the company announced its decision to be acquired by Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) in a cash and stock deal.

Crescent Capital BDC is a non-diversified management investment company.

The combined company, which will remain externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent Capital Group , is expected to have about $1.6 billion of investments on a pro forma basis, Crescent Cap said.

The deal is scheduled to close by the fourth quarter of 2022.

FCRD is at $3.90 currently. It has traded in the range of $2.74-$4.89 in the last 1 year.

