First Eagle Adjusts Stake in Berkeley Group Holdings

May 28, 2024 — 01:00 pm EDT

The Berkeley Group Holdings (GB:BKG) has released an update.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC has adjusted its stake in The Berkeley Group Holdings PLC, resulting in a change of voting rights from 11.015757% to 10.996020%. This change, which crossed the notification threshold on May 21, 2024, is reflected in their direct ownership of 11,647,824 shares in the UK-based company. The update, completed in New York, indicates a slight decrease in First Eagle’s voting power, impacting investors and market watchers alike.

