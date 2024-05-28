First Eagle Adjusts Stake in Berkeley Group Holdings

The Berkeley Group Holdings (GB:BKG) has released an update.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC has adjusted its stake in The Berkeley Group Holdings PLC, resulting in a change of voting rights from 11.015757% to 10.996020%. This change, which crossed the notification threshold on May 21, 2024, is reflected in their direct ownership of 11,647,824 shares in the UK-based company. The update, completed in New York, indicates a slight decrease in First Eagle’s voting power, impacting investors and market watchers alike.

For further insights into GB:BKG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.