First doses of Russia's Sputnik vaccine arrive in Mexico

Dave Graham Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA

The first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Mexico on Monday night, the country's foreign minister said.

The delivery of the 200,000 doses of the vaccine come after a recent conversation between Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard added in his statement on Twitter.

