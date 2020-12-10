First doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine set to arrive in Canada soon -officials

OTTAWA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The first 30,000 doses of Pfizer's Inc's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in Canada in the next few days and should be ready to be administered next Monday, senior officials told reporters on Thursday.

Canada on Wednesday became only the third country in the world, after Britain and Bahrain, to approve the vaccine.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler)

