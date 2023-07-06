First Derivatives (LSE:FDP) Price Target Increased by 7.03% to 2,628.54

The average one-year price target for First Derivatives (LSE:FDP) has been revised to 2,628.54 / share. This is an increase of 7.03% from the prior estimate of 2,455.90 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,354.31 to a high of 3,150.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.91% from the latest reported closing price of 1,934.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Derivatives. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDP is 0.11%, an increase of 32.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 3,189K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,326K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 1,200K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 161K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares, representing a decrease of 13.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 28.08% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 104K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 51.34% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 99K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 17.30% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.