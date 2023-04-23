First Derivatives (LSE:FDP) Price Target Decreased by 11.89% to 2,455.91

The average one-year price target for First Derivatives (LSE:FDP) has been revised to 2,455.90 / share. This is an decrease of 11.89% from the prior estimate of 2,787.40 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,919.00 to a high of 3,150.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.91% from the latest reported closing price of 1,768.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Derivatives. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDP is 0.09%, an increase of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 3,193K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,326K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 1,200K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 183K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 4.69% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 103K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 100K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 8.55% over the last quarter.

