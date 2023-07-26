News & Insights

First delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 7 delayed to 2024 -filing

July 26, 2023 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by Valerie Insinna and David Shepardson for Reuters ->

July 26 (Reuters) - Boeing's BA.N first delivery of the 737 MAX 7 has been delayed to 2024, the company said in an SEC filing on Wednesday.

Boeing still expects the Federal Aviation Administration to certify the MAX 7 and begin FAA certification flight testing for the MAX 10 in 2023, the company said. MAX 10 is currently slated for first delivery in 2024.

Both the MAX 7 and MAX 10 are seen as critical for Boeing to compete against Airbus AIR.PA for orders at the top and bottom of the narrowbody markets. A delay in getting the MAX 7 to launch customer Southwest Airlines LUV.N will further draw out its entry into service, originally set for 2022.

"Safety dictates the timeline of certification projects. We cannot discuss ongoing certification projects," the FAA said in a statement.

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun had said in January the company thinks "first delivery for the 7 will be this year and probably for the 10 the next year."

