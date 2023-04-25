First Czech interest rate cut could come in September, Zamrazilova says

PRAGUE, April 24 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) could be headed for its first interest rate cut in September if inflation falls as expected and looks set to continue easing, Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova said in an interview.

The Czech bank, like others in central Europe, had moved faster than global peers in sharply raising interest rates from 2021, and is now among frontrunners to begin cutting rates before others.

The bank's main interest rate CZCBIR= has remained at 7.00% since the middle of last year, following 675 basis points of hikes in a year-long tightening cycle.

Inflation eased to a rate of 15.0% in March, and the central bank forecasts a slowdown into single digits in the second half of this year.

Zamrazilova and others on the seven-seat board have said easing could be considered only when inflation is in the single-digits and clearly headed towards a target band of 1%-3%.

"September will be richer with data, so if it goes in the right direction, and I will be certain enough that it will continue in the following months, then (a rate cut) is possible," Zamrazilova said in an interview on Monday.

Zamrazilova said enough data should be available before the Sept. 27 meeting. The bank meets next on May 3 and markets see rates on hold until cuts within six months.

Zamrazilova said the crown, which touched a 15-year high this month, was helping to tighten policy, and she added that even though global peers like the European Central Bank were tightening policy, and narrowing the interest rate differential, this did not warrant a Czech hike.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Jason Hovet)

